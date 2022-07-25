Sun Belt releases preseason football rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the Sun Belt Conference media days starting Tuesday in New Orleans, they now have more stuff to talk about with the preseason rankings made public Monday afternoon. The Marshall Thundering Herd were picked fourth in the Eastern Division receiving 62 total votes. Appalachian State and Louisiana are the favorites to win each division.

Herd running back Rasheen Ali was named to the First Team Offense with linebacker Abraham Beauplan and defensive back Steven Gilmore making Second Team Defense.

𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗦.@AppState_FB & @RaginCajunsFB tabbed to win their respective divisions & face off in the #SunBeltFB Championship Game for the fourth time in five years in the 2022 Sun Belt Football Preseason Coaches Poll. ☀️🏈



