Sun Belt releases preseason football rankings

Marshall running back up for freshman award
Marshall running back up for freshman award
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the Sun Belt Conference media days starting Tuesday in New Orleans, they now have more stuff to talk about with the preseason rankings made public Monday afternoon. The Marshall Thundering Herd were picked fourth in the Eastern Division receiving 62 total votes. Appalachian State and Louisiana are the favorites to win each division.

Herd running back Rasheen Ali was named to the First Team Offense with linebacker Abraham Beauplan and defensive back Steven Gilmore making Second Team Defense.

