Scattered storms possible tonight; wider-spread rain likely Tuesday

Flooding issues, isolated severe storms possible this week
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

A front moving into the area will keep us very unsettled over the next several days. Especially before sundown this evening (while we’ve still got some daytime heat to work with), scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely.

MONDAY STORM THREATS
MONDAY STORM THREATS(WVVA WEATHER)

A few storms could be strong to severe, with small hail and gusty winds at times. The biggest threat with storms tonight (and this will be an increasing threat over the next several days) will be flooding and flash flooding issues due to repetitive rounds of rainfall, which will be very heavy locally at times.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook(WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, the chance of severe weather will gradually fade as the sun sets, but showers, fog, and rumbles of thunder will still be possible overnight-Tuesday AM. Low temps overnight will remain mild in the 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY PLANNER
TUESDAY PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will bring even more unstable weather as the front moves in and begins to stall out across our area. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms look likely, especially from roughly midday-early evening. A few severe storms will be possible, along with the threat of torrential rainfall/localized flooding issues.

MORE STORMS ON TUESDAY
MORE STORMS ON TUESDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

This front will remain stalled through midweek, and a second frontal system will approach us into late week (by Friday). We look stormy (on-and-off) over the next several days. While the severe threat will remain isolated, the flood risk will rise as the week wears on. STAY WEATHER AWARE!

WEDNESDAY WILL BE WET AS WELL
WEDNESDAY WILL BE WET AS WELL(WVVA WEATHER)

Highs temps this week will remain seasonable, if not a bit below average thanks to cloud cover and rain, in the mid 70s-low 80s. Low temps will remain mild, in the mid 60s-low 70s throughout this week.

A WET REST OF THE WEEK AHEAD
A WET REST OF THE WEEK AHEAD(WVVA WEATHER)

STAY TUNED!

