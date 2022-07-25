Advertisement

Ridge Runners score eleven in the second to rout Doughboys

Bluefield sweeps doubleheader with Johnson City
By Josh Widman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield hung another crooked number on the scoreboard in game one.

The Ridge Runners scored 11 in the second inning en route to a 17-6 win. Bluefield took game two 4-3 on a walk-off wild pitch.

The two wins pushed Bluefield into sole possession of second place in the Appy League East.

Elsewhere in the Appy League, Princeton fell 9-8 to the Danville Otterbots. It’s the WhistlePigs’ eighth straight loss.

