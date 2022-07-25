Advertisement

Shooting reported near Princeton

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies including West Virginia State Police responded to a shooting scene Sunday night on Middlesex Avenue, according to Mercer County Dispatch.

According to Princeton City Manager Mike Webb, the reported shooting occurred near but outside the City of Princeton.

The incident is under investigation by West Virginia State Police, according to Princeton Police Chief Tim Gray.

WVVA has not been able to confirm any injuries, but can report law enforcement appeared to be shining flash lights on and around houses in the area. WVVA will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No parking sign on Frontage Road
Area truckers displeased with no parking signs
Charlie
Dog remains found in animal cruelty case
CD Salon held its grand opening on Friday in Richlands.
Pop-Up Richlands winner opens first business of her own
Eric Rose of Raven, Virginia was arrested for animal abuse
Man charged after video shows alleged animal abuse

Latest News

Police respond to reported shooting in Princeton
Police respond to reported shooting in Princeton
CD Salon holds grand opening in Richlands
CD Salon holds grand opening in Richlands
Toys for Tots collected donations during the Ridge Runners' double header on Sunday.
“Christmas in July” at Bowen field, as Toys For Tots collects donations
CD Salon held its grand opening on Friday in Richlands.
Pop-Up Richlands winner opens first business of her own