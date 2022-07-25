Shooting reported near Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies including West Virginia State Police responded to a shooting scene Sunday night on Middlesex Avenue, according to Mercer County Dispatch.

According to Princeton City Manager Mike Webb, the reported shooting occurred near but outside the City of Princeton.

The incident is under investigation by West Virginia State Police, according to Princeton Police Chief Tim Gray.

WVVA has not been able to confirm any injuries, but can report law enforcement appeared to be shining flash lights on and around houses in the area. WVVA will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as we learn more.

