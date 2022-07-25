Advertisement

Martha Stewart says 6 of her peacocks were ‘devoured’ by coyotes

Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.
Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.(Instagram/@marthastewart48 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.

The businesswoman and TV personality took to social media to mourn the peacocks.

She said a group of large and aggressive coyotes attacked them in broad daylight.

Stewart has documented the lives of her menagerie of animals on social media. In addition to the peacocks, she also owns dogs, donkeys and Friesian horses.

Steward said after the attack, she will be taking further measures to protect her animals, including enclosing her yard with wire fencing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near Princeton Sunday night.
Shooting reported near Princeton
No parking sign on Frontage Road
Area truckers displeased with no parking signs
Charlie
Dog remains found in animal cruelty case
CD Salon held its grand opening on Friday in Richlands.
Pop-Up Richlands winner opens first business of her own
Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, delivered safety to a 6-year-old...
Mail carrier helps girl, 6, after mom overdoses in car

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Sears spoke with residents in Bandy on Monday.
Va. Lt. Gov. Sears visits flood-damaged Southwest Va.
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
FILE - A burned hillside where crews are planting seedlings including Giant Sequoia in Mountain...
US to plant 1 billion trees as climate change kills forests
Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Alex Jones liable for defamation for his...
Jury selected for Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook defamation trial
Pope Francis prays in a cemetery at the former residential school, in Maskwacis, near Edmonton,...
Pope apologizes for ‘catastrophic’ school policy, abuses in Canada