Advertisement

Mail carrier helps girl, 6, after mom overdoses in car

Police say the girl's mother admitted to taking a fentanyl pill. She is facing several criminal charges. (KMGH, WHEAT RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KMGH) - A Colorado mail carrier is being hailed a hero for helping a 6-year-old in danger. The girl was stuck in a car after her mother experienced a drug overdose.

Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, had been on the job for less than two months when he spotted a car idling on the side of the road on July 16, as he completed his route in Wheat Ridge.

What he saw and heard from inside that car made him call 911.

“What really caught my attention was hearing a child’s voice. There was a child in the back seat that was yelling,” Russell said. “The closer I got, I heard, ‘My mommy’s dead?’”

Russell ran over to the car, dropping his mail on the way, to make sure the 6-year-old girl got safely out of the back seat. He then checked on her mother.

“She was slumped over,” he said.

Wheat Ridge Police say the girl’s mother had overdosed. By the time officers arrived, she’d woken up. She then admitted to them she’d taken a fentanyl pill, as captured on body camera video.

The woman’s daughter told officers about what she saw and about Russell helping her.

“It hit a chord a lot of different ways but mainly in the sense that any time I hear a child’s voice that sounds anything like that, it’s pretty immediate,” Russell said.

Everyone involved, including officers, is calling the mail carrier a hero.

“I’m very grateful that he was there to help the child in the situation, so that she had someone there that she can trust,” officer Kylee Fischer said.

Russell, however, has been humble about his actions.

“Just right place at the right time. Just doing my job,” he said.

The girl’s mother now faces several criminal charges, including child abuse and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near Princeton Sunday night.
Shooting reported near Princeton
No parking sign on Frontage Road
Area truckers displeased with no parking signs
Charlie
Dog remains found in animal cruelty case
CD Salon held its grand opening on Friday in Richlands.
Pop-Up Richlands winner opens first business of her own
Eric Rose of Raven, Virginia was arrested for animal abuse
Man charged after video shows alleged animal abuse

Latest News

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.
Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure, study says
Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
A shell is found lodged in a residential home in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.
STILLS: Shells lands in home in Kramatorsk, Ukraine
A New York bishop was robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon, and it was caught on camera.
Bishop robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon
FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language...
Some schools hit hard by COVID-19 make few changes for new year