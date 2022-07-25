Higher drug use linked to increase in crime in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY W.Va. (WVVA) - A Southern West Virginia county has seen an increase in the amount of crime after the Pandemic.

The town of Pineville holds only 495 people out of the 20 thousand plus people that reside in Wyoming County. According to judicial officials in the county the amount of crime has increased in the last few years but what type of crime is more prominent than others?

“It would be aggravated assault. Would be the highest crime in Wyoming County. I think that is state wide. By far that;’s the most prevalent crime that we have. And that is followed by larsony,” said Greg Bishop, Prosecuting Attorney for Wyoming County.

Bishop says that Wyoming County is currently showing signs of higher crime rates in certain aspects. Bishop says Wyoming County is like many counties surrounding it when it comes to crime rates. However the county does have it’s differences.

“Wyoming County is on average with the surrounding counties. It’s a little higher than one or two but it’s also lower than one or two,” said Bishop.

Statistics say that West Virginia has seen an increase in drug use over the last year and Bishop says this is a major contributing factor for crime in Wyoming County.

“The reason I believe crime is increasing in rural areas like Wyoming County is because in large part due to the illegal drugs,” said Bishop.

Bishop says if you see something suspicious or know of a crime that is committed you should call your police department.

