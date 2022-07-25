Advertisement

Higher drug use linked to increase in crime in Wyoming County

Crime statistics in Wyoming County.
Crime statistics in Wyoming County.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING COUNTY W.Va. (WVVA) - A Southern West Virginia county has seen an increase in the amount of crime after the Pandemic.

The town of Pineville holds only 495 people out of the 20 thousand plus people that reside in Wyoming County. According to judicial officials in the county the amount of crime has increased in the last few years but what type of crime is more prominent than others?

“It would be aggravated assault. Would be the highest crime in Wyoming County. I think that is state wide. By far that;’s the most prevalent crime that we have. And that is followed by larsony,” said Greg Bishop, Prosecuting Attorney for Wyoming County.

Bishop says that Wyoming County is currently showing signs of higher crime rates in certain aspects. Bishop says Wyoming County is like many counties surrounding it when it comes to crime rates. However the county does have it’s differences.

“Wyoming County is on average with the surrounding counties. It’s a little higher than one or two but it’s also lower than one or two,” said Bishop.

Statistics say that West Virginia has seen an increase in drug use over the last year and Bishop says this is a major contributing factor for crime in Wyoming County.

“The reason I believe crime is increasing in rural areas like Wyoming County is because in large part due to the illegal drugs,” said Bishop.

Bishop says if you see something suspicious or know of a crime that is committed you should call your police department.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near Princeton Sunday night.
Shooting reported near Princeton
No parking sign on Frontage Road
Area truckers displeased with no parking signs
Charlie
Dog remains found in animal cruelty case
CD Salon held its grand opening on Friday in Richlands.
Pop-Up Richlands winner opens first business of her own
Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, delivered safety to a 6-year-old...
Mail carrier helps girl, 6, after mom overdoses in car

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Sears spoke with residents in Bandy on Monday.
Va. Lt. Gov. Sears visits flood-damaged Southwest Va.
A legal challenge is being mounted against the City of Richmond's plans to remove the final...
A.P. Hill removal plans in Richmond now under legal challenge
Remote workers come to Beckley.
Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce offer incentive to remote workers
Beckley Rotary Club collects night lights for children in foster care
Beckley Rotary Club collects night lights for children in foster care