Herd That tops Founding Fathers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was an excellent Elam Ending for Herd That in their opening round game of The Basketball Tournament. The Marshall Alumni team was the first team to 77 points as they won 77-71 over Founding Fathers and advanced to Tuesday’s round of 32.

James Kelly hit the game winner and he scored 16 points while newcomer Justin Johnson led the team with 17 points.

Here are the highlights and post-game reaction from the win as seen on WSAZ Sports Sunday night.

