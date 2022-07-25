Chance of thunderstorms today as we start a rainy work week.

Good morning! Today is going to be the start of a rainy week as we’re looking at the chance of thunderstorms every day. Today we could see some pretty widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain is possible with these storms. Our entire area is under a slight risk for excessive rainfall today, while half of us will see a slight risk tomorrow. Wednesday is looking to be even worse, with parts of Fayette, Wyoming, and Raleigh counties under a moderate risk, so make sure you stay weather aware.

Rainfall today could be a little heavy at times. (WVVA WEATHER)

Today we will be pretty seasonable outside of the chance for thunderstorms. Temps will be in the upper 70s, and some of us may see 80-degree temps. There may be some heavy downpours with some of these storms that may lead to some isolated flooding in low lying areas and places with poor drainage.

Temps will be a little cooler today and through the week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Expect to see some rumbles of thunder with any strong storms today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, we will see more of the same with temps in the upper 60s, and we could see some isolated showers and storms after midnight.

Tomorrow we’re looking at the chance for some stronger thunderstorms after lunchtime with temperatures in the upper 70s once again. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, things are looking pretty wet. We could see some strong rainfall on Wednesday, leading to flooding issues. Things will be a little cooler with temps in the upper to mid 70s throughout the week.

