Advertisement

Chance of thunderstorms today as we start a rainy work week.

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! Today is going to be the start of a rainy week as we’re looking at the chance of thunderstorms every day. Today we could see some pretty widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain is possible with these storms. Our entire area is under a slight risk for excessive rainfall today, while half of us will see a slight risk tomorrow. Wednesday is looking to be even worse, with parts of Fayette, Wyoming, and Raleigh counties under a moderate risk, so make sure you stay weather aware.

Rainfall today could be a little heavy at times.
Rainfall today could be a little heavy at times.(WVVA WEATHER)

Today we will be pretty seasonable outside of the chance for thunderstorms. Temps will be in the upper 70s, and some of us may see 80-degree temps. There may be some heavy downpours with some of these storms that may lead to some isolated flooding in low lying areas and places with poor drainage.

Temps will be a little cooler today and through the week.
Temps will be a little cooler today and through the week.(WVVA WEATHER)
Expect to see some rumbles of thunder with any strong storms today.
Expect to see some rumbles of thunder with any strong storms today.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, we will see more of the same with temps in the upper 60s, and we could see some isolated showers and storms after midnight.

Tomorrow we’re looking at the chance for some stronger thunderstorms after lunchtime with temperatures in the upper 70s once again. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, things are looking pretty wet. We could see some strong rainfall on Wednesday, leading to flooding issues. Things will be a little cooler with temps in the upper to mid 70s throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near Princeton Sunday night.
Shooting reported near Princeton
No parking sign on Frontage Road
Area truckers displeased with no parking signs
Charlie
Dog remains found in animal cruelty case
CD Salon held its grand opening on Friday in Richlands.
Pop-Up Richlands winner opens first business of her own
Eric Rose of Raven, Virginia was arrested for animal abuse
Man charged after video shows alleged animal abuse

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
SEVERE WEATHER FORECAST
Rain chances rise as we head into the next work week
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
We will see thunderstorms over the next several hours.
Severe thunderstorms possible this evening as area gets upgraded to a slight risk.