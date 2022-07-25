Advertisement

Beckley Rotary Club collects night lights for children in foster care

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - To celebrate its 100th Anniversary, the Beckley Rotary Club has spent the year giving back to the community. This month, they have partnered with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and are focusing on children in the foster care system.

Throughout July, the club has been collecting night lights, which will be passed on to kids, who are transitioning into the system or moving into an unfamiliar space. Club members say they hope the lights will act as a sign of comfort.

“Our hope is when they see that light, even though they don’t know where they came from, that they feel safe and secure and know somebody, somewhere loves and is thinking of them in this situation,” said President of the Beckley Rotary Club April Elkins Badtke.

The club has set a goal of receiving 100 night lights. Donations can be dropped off at Weathered Ground Brewery in Ghent or at PAIS Inc, located at 330 Harper Park Road Suite I in Beckley. Additionally, the Beckley Rotary Club will be collecting night lights at the Beckley Welcome Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, before shifting gears to their next project: collecting backpacks for middle and high school students in Raleigh County.

