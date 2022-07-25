Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce offer incentive to remote workers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - People who can work from home are the targets of a recruitment campaign.

It’s a joint effort between the City of Beckley and the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

The city approved $50,000 dollars as an incentive to lure ten remote workers to Raleigh county each will receive $5,000 dollars for at least two years.

“It’s not about the money, and the gifts and things like that. It’s about the innovation to think that the city is thinking about how to reinvent itself, how to diversify its economy. We came from the Caymon Islands most recently, there’s people from 132 countries there. There’s a lot of people that work remotely so that’s kind of the future of business, especially what I do, which is finance, and I was like, this is a place that’s got a vision for the future,” said Daniel Barr, Remote Worker, Beckley HUB.

Three of the workers arrive this month the others won’t get here until December.

The chamber says this idea grew as a result of the Pandemic.

They report that in big Metropolitan cities no one was allowed to leave their apartments, however in West Virginia you could still get out to go biking, explore nature, and just be outdoors.

“Today is like very important especially for Cory and I who have worked so hard on this program. We are really really excited but it’s also important for our remote workers because it’s very scary to uproot your entire family and move to another area,” said Michelle Rotellini, President of the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

The remote workers aren’t just locals either, the Chamber has workers coming from Utah, Oklahoma, the Cayman Islands, Virginia and many more far away states.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber reports southern West Virginia area is a top destination for outdoor recreation in the country and thanks to programs like their remote workers recruitment effort, it’s also becoming one of the top destinations for remote workers who are looking to relocate.

