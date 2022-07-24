Advertisement

Rain puts pause to “Main Street Takeover” in Tazewell

OTR is set to wrap up at 10 p.m. on Saturday.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Organizers in Tazewell saw a slight hiccup on Saturday as rain put a pause to the town’s “Main Street Takeover,” a part of the weekend’s Old Town Revival (OTR) festival.

With vendors, entertainment and more however -- many stuck it out as the town got its first taste of Old Town Revival.

“I don’t know if the area has ever seen something like this,” said Tyler Dunmyer. “Especially when it comes to motorcycles.”

Dunmyer works with Cole Harley Davidson in Bluefield, W.Va., one of the weekend event’s sponsors. He said he met with organizers more than ten times in the lead-up to Tazewell’s OTR, as they worked to plan an inclusive and entertaining weekend.

“It’s not all about two wheels this weekend. The Old Town Revival brand is a celebration of all things custom built, vintage, hot rods, classic cars, trucks. We know people in this area have beautiful toys and we hope want to come out and enjoy the weekend with us,” said Adam Colborne.

Those vehicles were on full display around town, and particularly at Back of the Dragon, the main spot for the weekend’s festivities.

Events are set to wrap up at 10 p.m. Saturday.

