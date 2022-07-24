Rain chances rise as we head into the next work week

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

We could see a few isolated, hit or miss showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening, but most will stay rain-free, just warm and muggy for the night. Temps tonight will fall into the 60s for most. We’ll see increasing clouds as we head into Monday, and areas of valley fog will be likely late tonight-early Monday AM.

MONDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, a cold front will approach the region. Out ahead of this incoming system, we’ll see increasing clouds and a few showers/t-storms here & there by Monday morning.

SHOWERS/STORMS MONDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

A better chance of rain, however, will occur Monday afternoon, as the front draws closer and interacts with the daytime heat. We look to see scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening especially, some of which could be strong to severe. Highs Monday will be more seasonable despite the unsettled weather, topping off in the upper 70s-mid 80s for most.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

Strong to severe storms Monday could bring torrential rain which could lead to localized flooding issues, small hail, and occasionally gusty winds. Stay weather aware! We could see a few more showers/storms Monday night, but we’ll otherwise just see lingering clouds, fog, and lows in the mid 60s-low 70s.

STATIONARY FRONT DEVELOPS (WVVA WEATHER)

The front will continue to move into the area on Tuesday, bringing rounds of showers and thunderstorms, especially again during the heat of the day. More unsettled weather is expected into midweek as the front stalls out. Severe weather and/or flooding issues will remain possible over the next several days.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.