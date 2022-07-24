Princeton businesses receive beautification grants

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local businesses in Princeton have been given some funds to beautify their properties. Businesses like the Sophisticated hound and a local State Farm branch are among the six businesses who received the money. City officials say the money can be used to completely transform a storefront.

“It’s important because it’s using our city tax payer dollars and reinvesting it back into our businesses. To be able to use it for substantial improvements such as adding signage or converting the store front,” said Economic Development Specialist, Samuel Lusk.

Lusk says any business is welcome to apply for a facade grant, they just need to reach out to his office.

