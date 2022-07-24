Advertisement

Pop-Up Richlands winner opens first business of her own

CD Salon held its grand opening on Friday in Richlands.
CD Salon held its grand opening on Friday in Richlands.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - CD Salon in Richlands held its grand opening Friday, as the town looks to spark economic growth through its Pop-Up Richlands initiative.

In May, Carly Dula won Pop-Up Richlands after presenting a business plan to a panel of out-of-town judges following six weeks of free business classes. Dula was selected along with two other participants to receive a $5,000 grant to put toward her own business. On Friday, she said the money was well-spent on her new salon.

“I was able to furnish a few more things, I was able to purchase some desks, my pedicure chair,” said Dula.

While Dula said the funding was surely beneficial, she also noted the benefits from learning with other local entrepreneurs during the six week period of classes.

“It definitely helped me out and helped me get there,” said Dula. “And I was able to meet a lot of people and they have helped me tremendously.”

Local leaders attending Friday’s grand opening saw the process as a step in the right direction for the town as a whole.

“When you see what the town of Richlands can do, it does, it sparks interest throughout the rest of the county, throughout the rest of the region,” said Lori Stacy, Executive Director of Tazewell’s Chamber of Commerce.

“This structure was not useable a year ago,” said Blake Ray, a local businessman. “They have done a great job really investing their own money, own time, own energy into making this space usable for the salon.”

CD Salon is located at 1205 Front St. in Richlands. You can learn more at the Salon’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

