Mercer County Schools to host virtual learning info session

Hannibal schools go remote
Hannibal schools go remote
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Schools said it is set to offer an informational session on virtual learning, set for Aug. 3. According to the school district, the meeting will aim to educate parents on the district’s plans to offer remote learning 5 days a week for the 2022-23 school year.

There are requirements to enroll -- including consistent internet access, along with ensuring students enrolled in virtual learning had not previously fallen behind in work, or returned to in-person instruction due to a lack of progress while learning remotely.

The informational meeting is set for Aug. 3rd at the Mercer County Technical Education Center’s Seminar Center in Princeton, and is planned to last from 6 until 8 p.m.

