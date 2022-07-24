Advertisement

Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say

Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
By Melanie Standiford and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Nebraska man on the run from police was taken into custody after he made a late night food order, and the restaurant staff recognized him as a fugitive.

Police say 21-year-old Dylan Landa was arrested in front of a North Platte restaurant at around 11:25 p.m. Friday after eluding law enforcement for over 16 hours. He was accused of shoplifting a red camouflage hoodie from a Flying J truck stop around 7 a.m.

Police say Landa was spotted shortly after the theft but ran from a Lincoln County deputy. He allegedly stole a car, then abandoned it and ran again, KNOP reports.

At 9 a.m., the search for Landa was called off.

Law enforcement considered the possibility of him being “armed and dangerous” but later stated he has never exhibited violence. They added that every person who acts erratically is considered potentially armed and dangerous.

When Landa placed a food order Friday night, the restaurant crew recognized him. They told him his order was messed up and contacted law enforcement.

Landa was not alone at the time. He was driving a white car with a passenger, who was also taken into custody.

Landa’s records show he was booked Friday. He is facing charges of resisting officer, theft by unlawful taking $0-$500, two counts of contempt of court, forgery (first degree) and burglary.

Authorities say Landa has a history of drug use and being in jail.

