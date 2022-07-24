Four Ridge Runners set to represent Bluefield in Burlington

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Jackson Feltner, Grant Voytovich and Ryley Preece are in the East starting lineup while Andrew Dye will be in the bullpen for Appalachian League All-Star Game.

Haydn McGeary was also selected to start but he’s in Arizona after being drafted by the Cubs in the MLB Draft.

The Appalachian League All-Star game takes place on Tuesday, July 26 in Burlington.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.