“Christmas in July” at Bowen field, as Toys For Tots collects donations

Toys for Tots collected donations during the Ridge Runners' double header on Sunday.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Toys for Tots was set-up at Bowen Field in Bluefield, W.Va. on Sunday, to collect donations in the lead-up to the 2022 holiday season.

Every year, the program donates thousands of toys to local children -- and according to Coordinator Rod Mayberry, the “Christmas in July” donation drive aimed to get ahead of the typically hectic holiday shopping season.

“So you can imagine if we walked into local stores and said ‘we’re going to buy toys for 3,000 kids today. There wouldn’t be that many toys on the shelf for us to buy, much less for the families to buy for the kids in the area.”

Toys for Tots’ 2022 program is set to last from October through December.

Police respond to reported shooting in Princeton
Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near Princeton Sunday night.
CD Salon holds grand opening in Richlands
CD Salon held its grand opening on Friday in Richlands.
