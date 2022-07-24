Advertisement

Area truckers displeased with no parking signs

No parking sign on Frontage Road
No parking sign on Frontage Road(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local truckers say they are displeased with no parking signs being recently put up on Frontage Road. One trucker says he and other truckers frequently parked their trailers along the road when they’re back home from being on the road.

He says he doesn’t understand what the issue was since they didn’t litter in the area or have property stolen. He says the signs will cause truckers trouble when they’re just looking to unwind.

“This is all local drivers. There’s no out of staters that park there. These are local drivers that live in the Princeton, Bluefield area. This is how they park so they can go home and spend time with their families and take their break. Their 34 hour break,” said Dennis Rodriguez.

WVVA has reached out to the department of highways about the signs, we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie
Dog remains found in animal cruelty case
Eric Rose of Raven, Virginia was arrested for animal abuse
Man charged after video shows alleged animal abuse
State Police are investigating an unattended death
State Police arrest man for brandishing gun on EMS crew
We will see thunderstorms over the next several hours.
Severe thunderstorms possible this evening as area gets upgraded to a slight risk.
John Michael Cook
WVSP search for missing Oceana man

Latest News

Princeton businesses receive beautification grants
Princeton businesses receive beautification grants
Hannibal schools go remote
Mercer County Schools to host virtual learning info session
OTR is set to wrap up at 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Rain puts pause to “Main Street Takeover” in Tazewell
Charlie
Dog remains found in animal cruelty case