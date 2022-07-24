Area truckers displeased with no parking signs

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local truckers say they are displeased with no parking signs being recently put up on Frontage Road. One trucker says he and other truckers frequently parked their trailers along the road when they’re back home from being on the road.

He says he doesn’t understand what the issue was since they didn’t litter in the area or have property stolen. He says the signs will cause truckers trouble when they’re just looking to unwind.

“This is all local drivers. There’s no out of staters that park there. These are local drivers that live in the Princeton, Bluefield area. This is how they park so they can go home and spend time with their families and take their break. Their 34 hour break,” said Dennis Rodriguez.

WVVA has reached out to the department of highways about the signs, we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.