WVU and Marshall presidents visit Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today both Marshall and West Virginia University’s presidents met in Bluefield in an event they’re calling “Choose West Virginia”.

West Virginia University’s Dr. Gordon Gee and Marshall’s newly appointed Brad Smith have been traveling all over the U.S. in an effort to tell other states about all the positives about the state and its communities.

“Bluefield has become the example of what is possible. When the community pulls together with the education system, all the citizens lean in and they imagine a brighter future together and it’s inspired the rest of the state and quite frankly the rest of the nation,” said Smith.

“We want to make sure we’re doing everything possible to create resilient communities and this is one heck of a resilient community, here in Bluefield,” said Dr. Gee.

Both Dr. Gee and Smith say they look forward to coming back to Bluefield to have more discussions.

