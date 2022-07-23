Severe thunderstorms possible this evening as area gets upgraded to a slight risk.

A strong line of thunderstorms making its way through Ohio will affect us over the next few hours. As a result of this the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the majority of our area to a slight risk for severe weather. Potential hazards from these storms are damaging winds as high as 70 miles per hour, as well as some hail.

We will see thunderstorms over the next several hours. (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight we could still see some scattered thunderstorms, as we remain mild. Temps will be in the mid to upper 60s.

We hang on to the chance of thunderstorms though the evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, we have a slight chance of rain, but for the most part we will be very dry. Mostly sunny skies will return, and we will be HOT once again. Temps will be nearing 90 degrees in some spots like our lower elevations.

We will see sunny skies again tomorrow! (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead, there will be a chance of thunderstorms just about every day next week.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.