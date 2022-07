PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton surrendered three runs before even coming to bat.

The WhistlePigs kept it close but ultimately fell 10-5.

Elsewhere in the Appy League, Bluefield beat Danville 17-12 to climb into a tie with Pulaski for second place in the Appy League East.

