Bluefield, Va police gets new ballistic shield, thanks to donation

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The police department in Bluefield, Virginia plans to add a new ballistic shield to its arsenal that can be used during active shooter situations.

It is being paid for with a donation of nearly five-thousand dollars from the Paul and Carol Cole foundation. Up until now the department has only had one ballistic shield. It’s been in use since 2009.

“We are very grateful for sure. I can’t thank these guys enough for reaching out to us and asking us if we needed anything. It will definitely be a great use to our department and our community,” said Sgt. Channing Mooney.

The foundation was created in the late 90′s. Paul and Carol Cole have since passed away but their family is continuing to make donations.

