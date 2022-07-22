We will be heating up this weekend

Today will bring mainly sunny skies as high pressure builds into the area. We’ll warm up this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s-low 90s for most.

Overnight, we’ll stay dry with mainly clear conditions. Low temperatures will be in the 60s for most.

High pressure will keep us hot through the weekend. Temperatures will spike on Saturday and Sunday, hitting the upper 80s-mid 90s for most. Stay cool and hydrated! Most of the weekend will stay dry with mainly sunny skies, however, we could see a few isolated showers and storms move in on Saturday evening.

A front will slide into the area Monday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to start next week. We’ll see rounds of showers and storms continuing throughout the week, but the front will bring a cool-down with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

