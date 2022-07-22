Advertisement

Tips for back-to-school shopping, Virginia tax-free weekend Aug. 5-7

School supplies.
School supplies.(MGN)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - School divisions across the Commonwealth are getting ready to welcome back students in a few weeks. For parents, this means back-to-school shopping.

Financial experts say it’s a good thing parents are prioritizing items for school-- and have a few tips to save money.

The first step is to make a budget and stick with it.

Next, take it slow and have an idea of what’s actually needed.

Experts say some parents make the mistake of buying too much before school starts, only to find out that their children don’t actually need certain supplies.

Lastly, get the kids involved. Financial experts say give them a set amount and let them shop with you, that way it’s a money lesson too, teaching them how to prioritize what’s really needed.

Parents may also be able to save during tax-free weekend.

Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is August 5-7, 2022. The 3-day sales tax holiday starts the first Friday in August at 12:01 a.m. and ends the following Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

During the sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, and hurricane and emergency preparedness items without paying sales tax.

What items are eligible?

A detailed list of qualifying items and more information can be found in the Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines.

Several hometowns will host back-to-school drives to help families in need.

In the New River Valley, the United Way will also hold a Stuff the Bus event July 23.

Bedford County Public Schools, Bedford Walmart, and Bedford County Department of Social Services are teaming to gather school supply donations and monetary donations for supplies. Their event will be held at the Bedford Walmart Friday, August 5.

Roanoke County Public Schools, Roanoke City Public Schools and Salem City Public Schools have teamed up for ‘Load the Bus for Kids’, which is happening now through the tax-free weekend.

Rescue Mission Ministries will come together to also help families and teachers who need supply assistance during their Back 2 School Blast. The deadline for donations is Thursday, August 4. For more information contact Stacy Boris at stacy@rescuemission.net

In Lynchburg, a community back-to-school supply drive will be held Saturday, July 30 from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at Miller Park (Big Pavilion). Children must be present to receive school supplies.

