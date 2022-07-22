Advertisement

State Police arrest man for brandishing gun on EMS crew

By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
UPDATE: State Police have arrested a man accused of brandishing a gun on an EMT crews while they were responding to an unattended death on Cedar Creek Road early Friday.

He has been identified as Nicalous Smith of Clear Fork. He was charged with two counts of Assaulting Emergency Medical Personnel and two counts of Brandishing a Deadly Weapon.

Smith was arraigned in Wyoming County Magistrate Court on Friday afternoon.

The case remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police Jesse detachment.

SUN HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - State Police are investigating an unattended death in Wyoming County early on Friday morning.

According to Wyoming County Prosecutor Greg Bishop, the death remains under investigation at this hour by State Police. He said authorities are also investigating whether an EMS worker attending to that person had a gun pulled on him or her by another individual.

A spokesperson for JanCare ambulance said he cannot comment on the incident at this time.

At this point in the investigation, no arrests have been made.

The State Police Jesse detachment is investigating.

