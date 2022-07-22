Raleigh County man handed large sentence after being found guilty of sexually assaulting minor

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man is to spend the next 50 years behind bars after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2019.

The sentence was handed to Barry Willey on Thursday. He was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison for Second Degree Sexual Assault and 10 to 20 for Sexual Abuse by a Parent or Guardian. Willey will also be serving up to five years for Conspiracy.

These sentences will be served back-to-back.

Additionally, Willey must undergo 40 years of sex offender supervision upon release.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.