Princeton falls to Kingsport after Axmen score five in the seventh

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton got off to a strong start in the first inning with back-to-back HRs by Woody Hadeen and Jordan Varela-Payne.

It was all Kingsport after that. The Axmen scored three in the fourth and five in the seventh on their way to a 10-5 win. It’s Princeton’s fifth loss in a row.

Elsewhere in the Appy League, Bluefield beat Danville 16-8.

