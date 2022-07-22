Advertisement

Princeton falls to Kingsport after Axmen score five in the seventh

WhistlePigs score three in the first, outscored nine-two afterwards
By Josh Widman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton got off to a strong start in the first inning with back-to-back HRs by Woody Hadeen and Jordan Varela-Payne.

It was all Kingsport after that. The Axmen scored three in the fourth and five in the seventh on their way to a 10-5 win. It’s Princeton’s fifth loss in a row.

Elsewhere in the Appy League, Bluefield beat Danville 16-8.

