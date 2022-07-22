Advertisement

Poker Run at ‘Friends of Charity Auto Fair’ to benefit Hospice of Southern WV & Brian’s Safehouse

The Poker Run is July 23rd. Registration starts at 9 AM at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - 21 Brotherhood is revving up at the Friends of Charity Auto Fair for a great cause.

21 Brotherhood is a public service motorcycle club made up of law enforcement, first responders and other likeminded individuals who contribute and raise monies for various efforts like Brian’s Safehouse and Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

The group is hosting poker run on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Linda K. Epling stadium (200 Stadium Drive in Beckley).

The cost is $20 for a rider and $10 for a passenger. Registration begins at 9 AM until 10:30 AM.

Kickstand begins at 11 AM. In addition to the poker run, several prizes will be given away during the event.

Proceeds from this event will go toward Hospice of SWV and Brian’s Safehouse.

21 Brotherhood president, ‘10 Penny’ & club member, ‘Butch’ stopped by WVVA News @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss the run. Watch above.

