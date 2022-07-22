Old Town Revival kicks off first day in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Old Town Revival kicked off on Friday in Tazewell at Back of the Dragon with loads of live music, biking and more.

Organizers said the goal was to bring in the whole town -- noting vehicles of all kinds are welcome, not just motorcycles.

“To bring in like-minded people, people enthused by Motorsports....Two wheel three wheel four wheel, whatever it might be. We have a fascination,” said Seiden Spinner.

Spinner is a part of the crew which brought Old Town Revival to Tazewell for the first time this year. Before this weekend, it was only held in North Carolina.

With a fairly big turnout on Friday, Spinner and others said the event was a success so far. On Saturday, vendors are set to fill up Tazewell’s Main Street. That’s along with plenty of other events and options. You can find a full schedule on Back of the Dragon’s website.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.