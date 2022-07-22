Advertisement

Meeting over Uvalde school police chief’s future canceled

FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde school officials on Friday canceled a meeting to decide the future of embattled district Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who was facing the possibility of becoming the first officer to be fired over the slow law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School massacre.

Arredondo’s job was set to be discussed in an abruptly called school board meeting that was scheduled for Saturday. But in a statement Friday, the district said it had canceled the meeting at the request of Arredondo’s attorney and because of “due process requirements.”

WARNING: The following video contains content viewers may find disturbing.

A teacher recovering from bullet wounds describes what occurred in the Robb Elementary School shooting. (CNN, KABB/WOAI, Family Photos)

The district said the the police chief’s potential firing would be considered later but did not specify when.

The reversal comes just two days after Uvalde’s superintendent moved to fire Arredondo amid mounting public pressure and growing impatience in South Texas for accountability after police body camera footage and a damning new report revealed how officers waited in the school hallway for more than 70 minutes instead of confronting the gunman inside a fourth-grade classroom.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

The district said Arredondo will remain on unpaid administrative leave. So far, no officer has lost their job as a result of their actions or decisions during their May 24 tragedy.

Nearly 400 officers rushed to the scene of the school during the shooting, according to findings by a Texas House committee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police are investigating an unattended death
State Police arrest man for brandishing gun on EMS crew
The Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband had a hearing in Beckley on...
Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband has hearing
A Summers County man accused of murdering his four-year-old daughter waived his right to a...
Summers County man accused of murdering 4-year-old daughter waives right to hearing
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit alleging an unlicensed Raleigh...
Attorney General Morrisey Files Suit Against Unlicensed Raleigh County Plumber
Eric Rose of Raven, Virginia was arrested for animal abuse
Man charged after video shows alleged animal abuse

Latest News

A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL,...
Biden’s COVID symptoms improve; White House says he’s staying busy
Charlie
Dog remains found in animal cruelty case
FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
‘A beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City.
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas