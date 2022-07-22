Historic Fayette Theatre to show play adaptation of Stephen King novel

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - This weekend, an adaptation of one of Stephen King’s novels will hit the stage. The play, called “Misery,” will be performed at the Historic Fayette Theater and feature a limited cast.

Gene Worthington, the play’s director, has been involved in theatre for thirty years. He plans for this to be his last production but says he couldn’t retire until he saw this play done locally.

“This is a play I have wanted to do, and, finally, the opportunity came up to do it,” Worthington shared. “So I was very happy and very fortunate to get people who could really do a good job and were really interested in the play.”

This is the last weekend to see the play. The production is not suitable for children due to containing dark material. “Misery” will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the box office or by calling 304-574-4655.

The Historic Fayette Theatre is located at 115 S Court Street in Fayetteville.

