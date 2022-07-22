Advertisement

Happening This Weekend: ‘The Company Stores’ performs in Bluefield

Also ‘Grease’ & ‘Some Like It Hot’ are showing this weekend at the Granada
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Live music is happening this weekend in Bluefield, West Virginia as ‘The Company Stores’ comes to the Bluefield Arts Center.

The show is from 7-9 PM on July 23rd. Tickets are $15 dollars.

Purchase tickets here.

From the Bluefield Arts Center:

Nicole Thompson with the Granada and Bluefield Arts Center stopped by to discuss them and the upcoming movie showings at the Granada. Here are the showings for the weekend of July 21-24th:

GREASE | TONIGHT @ 7 PM

THE NEVER-ENDING STORY | SATURDAY @ 11 AM

GREASE | SATURDAY @ 7 PM

SOME LIKE IT HOT | SUNDAY @ 5 PM

