A great end to the week is lined up.

Mostly clear skies are in store tonight as we remain mild. Temps will be dipping into the mid 60s.

Things will be mild (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will be a gorgeous day, but a hot one. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and some of us may see some 90-degree heat. There is a slight chance of some thunderstorms tomorrow around dinner time, though nothing widespread.

We may see some rain in the pm (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday is looking just as nice as Saturday, with little to no chance of rain. Temps on Sunday will be hot as well.

Looking ahead to next week, we’re seeing the chance of thunderstorms just about every day as we remain unsettled.

