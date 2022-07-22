Advertisement

A great end to the week is lined up.

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Mostly clear skies are in store tonight as we remain mild. Temps will be dipping into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be a gorgeous day, but a hot one. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and some of us may see some 90-degree heat. There is a slight chance of some thunderstorms tomorrow around dinner time, though nothing widespread.

Sunday is looking just as nice as Saturday, with little to no chance of rain. Temps on Sunday will be hot as well.

Looking ahead to next week, we’re seeing the chance of thunderstorms just about every day as we remain unsettled.

