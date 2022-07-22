Child Passenger Safety Program of West Virginia to host a car-seat safety check

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Child Passenger Safety Program of West Virginia will be hosting a car-seat safety check on Friday, July 29th.

The event will take place at the East River Plaza, near Walmart, in Princeton. It will run from 9 a.m. until noon.

Anyone with children that uses a car seat is encouraged to attend to have their seat checked.

If you can’t make it Friday, please visit www.dmv.wv.gov/CPS/ to locate a car seat fitting station near you.

If you have any questions, please contact WV Coalfields Highway Safety Program at 304-913-4096.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.