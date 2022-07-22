Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued by the Missouri City Police Department for the abduction of an 11-year-old girl.

Imani Stephens, 11, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 Block of Dry Creek Drive.

In an updated bulletin Friday evening, officials said the abductor is currently unknown.

The Texas Department of Public Safety had earlier identified two men as suspects in the abduction, but the men are no longer considered suspects.

Imani and the unknown abductor may be traveling in a newer model of a gray pickup truck with Texas plates, according to police.

Imani is described as a Black girl who is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 111 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multicolored sweatpants and Crocs. She also has scars on both wrists.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700 to report information.

