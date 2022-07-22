3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed three people were found dead at a camp site at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday morning.

Authorities responded to the area, northwest of Maquoketa, at 6:23 a.m. for a report of a shooting. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said officers found three dead bodies, but one camper was missing.

Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent on the campground, said Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt.

The three victims were related, Mortvedt said. He did not provide their names or ages, or explain how they were related.

Once the evacuation was complete, the only registered camper not accounted for was 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, Mortvedt said.

Officers said they later found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sherwin came from Nebraska, and investigators don’t believe he had any prior relationship with the victims, Mortvedt said.

Mortvedt said he could not say whether Sherwin had a criminal record. A search of online court records in Nebraska and Iowa did not produce any record of prior criminal behavior.

Autopsies on Sherwin and the victims were scheduled to be performed over the weekend, and more information would likely be released based on those findings.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the park and asked people to stay away as the investigation remains ongoing.

The campground is evacuated, including Camp Shalom, where children and their counselors were holding camp this week. It’s a camp designed to inspire people to live peacefully.

Camp Shalom said in a Facebook post that parents had been notified and that it had established a pickup site. Officials said they have accounted for all campers.

The park remained closed Friday.

