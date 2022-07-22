Advertisement

3 more charged after 911 operator accused of not sending help to woman who died

Kelly Titchenell sits on her porch in Mather, Pa., holding a photo of her mother Diania Kronk,...
Kelly Titchenell sits on her porch in Mather, Pa., holding a photo of her mother Diania Kronk, and an urn containing her mother's ashes, Thursday, July 7. Authorities have filed charges against four people in the case of a Pennsylvania 911 operator accused of failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have filed charges against three more people in the case of a Pennsylvania 911 operator accused of failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later.

According to a criminal complaint, the three men were charged Monday with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence and obstruction.

They are or were managers for Greene County’s emergency management. Prosecutors allege they failed to provide policy memo binders that detail standard operating procedures.

According to the criminal complaint, the three conspired to “knowingly and purposefully conceal, withhold, omit, obstruct or pervert the release of documents” to investigators.

Earlier this month, authorities charged 911 operator Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg, with involuntary manslaughter in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54, based on Price’s reluctance to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would actually go to the hospital.

“I believe she would be alive today if they would have sent an ambulance,” said Kronk’s daughter Kelly Titchenell, 38.

Price, who also was charged with reckless endangerment, official oppression and obstruction, questioned Titchenell repeatedly during the four-minute call about whether Kronk would agree to be taken for treatment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police are investigating an unattended death
State Police arrest man for brandishing gun on EMS crew
The Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband had a hearing in Beckley on...
Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband has hearing
A Summers County man accused of murdering his four-year-old daughter waived his right to a...
Summers County man accused of murdering 4-year-old daughter waives right to hearing
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit alleging an unlicensed Raleigh...
Attorney General Morrisey Files Suit Against Unlicensed Raleigh County Plumber
Eric Rose of Raven, Virginia was arrested for animal abuse
Man charged after video shows alleged animal abuse

Latest News

A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL,...
Biden’s COVID symptoms improve; White House says he’s staying busy
Charlie
Dog remains found in animal cruelty case
FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
‘A beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City.
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas