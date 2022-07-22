Advertisement

17th Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair returns for another year of fundraising

Friends of Charity Auto Fair
Friends of Charity Auto Fair(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Each year, the Friends of Charity Auto Fair brings in tens of thousands of guests, who are looking to admire beautiful cars, hear good music and have fun.

But the event is more than a good time. It’s an opportunity for two key organizations in Raleigh County, Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse, to continue operation.

“Raising money in this way helps us, not only to build relationships with our community members. The way that they come out and support us is very special to us,” said Hope Duncan, Director of Public Relations at Hospice of Southern West Virginia. “We are very appreciative. It just helps us both to continue the work we do and expand our programs.”

Although the fair has been around for nearly two decades, for the last few years it has been held at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Robert Runion, Assistant Manager at the airport, says it’s an honor to be part of such a pivotal event.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for us to be a part of the community and be able to bring the community out to us and be able to see what the airport has to offer,” he said.

One volunteer, Tom Pugh, says he has been helping with the fair since the beginning- and for good reason. Like many families in Raleigh County, Pugh had to turn the care of his mother over to Hospice.

“They were good to my mom, so I just, you know, try to help them in any way that I can.”

Last year, the event brought in $80,000 for Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse. Duncan says they try not to set a monetary goal but just hope they continue to raise more money each time.

Admission to the fair is $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday. New this year is a laser tag zone and a petting zoo for children. The event will conclude Saturday night with a concert headlined by country music artists Rodney Atkins.

