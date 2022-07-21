We look dry, but we’ll be heating up into the weekend!

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

We could see a stray shower or two this evening as a front makes its way out of the area, but most will be dry. Tonight looks otherwise mostly clear and seasonable, with lows in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

TEMP VS. HEAT INDEX (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring sunny skies as high pressure begins to settle in at the surface and aloft. We’ll warm up tomorrow afternoon, with highs in the mid 80s-low 90s for most. Friday night looks mainly clear and warm with lows in the 60s.

HIGH TEMPS TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure over our heads will bring compressed, warm air to our region through the weekend. Temps will spike on Saturday and Sunday, hitting the upper 80s-mid 90s for most. While the humidity won’t be to high to start, by Sunday it will get muggy again ahead of our next incoming cold front.

WARMING THIS WEEKEND! (WVVA WEATHER)

STAY COOL AND HYDRATED! We’ll otherwise be sunny through the weekend, and mainly clear during the nights with warm overnight low temps in the 60s and low 70s for some.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

A front will slide into the area Monday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to start next week. While we look stormy (on and off), the front will bring a cool-down back to more seasonable conditions next week as well. Stay tuned!

