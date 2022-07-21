Summers County man accused of murdering 4-year-old daughter waives right to hearing

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Summers County man accused of murdering his four-year-old daughter waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Rusty Weikle and his wife Rebekah Weikle were charged with murder, child neglect resulting in death, child abuse resulting in death, and conspiracy in connection to the death of their daughter, Haley Weikle.

According to State Police, the stabbing happened early in the morning hours of July 12, at a home on Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area.

The complaint said the mother, Rebekah Weikle, told police that it was her husband, Rusty Weikle, who stabbed their daughter. She reported to police that her husband made this admission before returning to bed, advising her that he “took care of the problem.”

She also admitted to assisting in the clean up, but made no attempt to render aid, the complaint said.

According to Summers County Prosecuting Attorney Kristin Cook, the case will be presented before a Grand Jury in the Fall.

Rebekah Weikle has her preliminary hearing set for August 4, 2022, at 11 a.m.

