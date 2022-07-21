Step inside the camera: BEX art-installation combines history, education and fun

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - As part of BEX Arts Week, creators turned an ordinary room into the inside of the camera.

The apparatus is called a Camera Obscura and it is the earliest form of a camera to exist. Light waves enter through a pinhole and project the outside world into a dark room.

Saja Montague, Co-Creator of BEX and Director of Visual Arts for the Beckley Art Center, says the experience is unlike any other and something you have to see for yourself.

“It is like kind of a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said. “You only get to do it once like walk into your first Camera Obscura room one time, and it’s very disorienting but really cool, and I feel like it- I see people’s heads start turning, and they’re like, ‘Oh, this is how a camera works.”

The Camera Obscura was sponsored by the Beckley Art Center. The activity won’t be back until next year’s BEX, but you can learn more about this week’s upcoming BEX events at bexwv.com.

