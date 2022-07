BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’'s Office (RCSO) is asking for help in finding William Dustin Bowen.

Bowen is 6 ft and weighs 170 lbs, he was last seen in the Flat Top area on July 7th.

If you have any information, please contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’'s Office at 304-255-9300, or call 911.

