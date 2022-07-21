Advertisement

Principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business, officials say

Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud charges in Mississippi.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - New details released Thursday connect a Biloxi principal and two other women to what the State Auditor’s Office is calling a fraudulent education consulting business.

Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson and co-conspirators Melissa Nance and Tammy Briggs have been arrested on charges of fraudulent statements/representations, conspiracy and obtaining an object of value with intent to defraud. Briggs is from Gulfport, and Nance is currently the principal at Nichols Elementary School in Biloxi. Since Wednesday’s arrest, she has been placed on administrative leave.

The three women are accused of creating a business for educational consulting. Investigators said Robinson authorized payments to the fraudulent business while minimal services were performed in order to appear as a legitimate company. The three are accused of working together to draw nearly $45,000 from the Coffeeville School District.

The scheme was discovered during an audit conducted by the Office of the State Auditor’s Compliance Audit Division.

“For the second time in a month, we’ve identified money that should have benefited public school students that was misspent,” said Auditor Shad White. “We will work with prosecutors in this case to protect the interests of those students and the taxpayers.”

Upon their arrest, the defendants were served with demand letters showing they owe $84,171.06 back to taxpayers. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

Nance and Briggs were being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center for authorities in Yalobusha County.

When asked for comment about Nance’s arrest, Biloxi School District spokeswoman Jennifer Pyron said, “Mrs. Nance is a long-time employee and principal with an excellent record of success in the Biloxi Public School District. As we await the outcome of these allegations, we will continue to cooperate fully with the State Auditor’s Office.”

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police are investigating an unattended death
State Police arrest man for brandishing gun on EMS crew
The Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband had a hearing in Beckley on...
Raleigh County pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband has hearing
A Summers County man accused of murdering his four-year-old daughter waived his right to a...
Summers County man accused of murdering 4-year-old daughter waives right to hearing
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit alleging an unlicensed Raleigh...
Attorney General Morrisey Files Suit Against Unlicensed Raleigh County Plumber
Eric Rose of Raven, Virginia was arrested for animal abuse
Man charged after video shows alleged animal abuse

Latest News

Police in Pennsylvania said they shot a pet snake that was wrapped around its owner's neck.
Officer shoots 15-foot pet snake wrapped around owner’s throat, police say
Pastor Ryan Wolfe married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.
‘They absolutely really do love each other’: Meet the minister who married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Pastor Ryan Wolfe presided over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas wedding. (Local News...
Minister discusses Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Vegas wedding
Police in Pennsylvania shoot pet snake
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say