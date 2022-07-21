Organizations collect school supplies in Bland

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Local groups teaming up with businesses in Bland County to help children going back to school. Today was the first of a few “Pack the Bus” days at the State Farm in Bland.

The branch is serving as a drop off location for supplies. Organizers say the goal is to provide items for every child in the county.

“With the price of gas and the price of everything. Every family is needing a little bit of help and a little bit of encouragement this year because everything is more expensive. The need for them to get their children a boost that they need to participate in this competitive world when they get out of school is greater than ever,” said Deidre Hoosier, the Executive Director for the Bland Ministry Center.

List of pack the bus events in Bland County (WVVA News)

The supplies will be given out on Aug. 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Bland Country Fairgrounds.

