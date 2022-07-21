Online, kiosk renewals services now available despite DMV computer outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite a statewide computer outage, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles says customers can now take advantage of two online services - vehicle registration renewal and driver’s license renewal.

The two services are also available at all kiosk locations across the state, said DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier Thursday.

The temporary computer outage, affecting driver services was first reported Monday.

West Virginia DMV experiencing statewide outage

The mainframe outage is still affecting services like title work and driver record updates.

“Our offices are absolutely open to the public,” said Frazier. “We are answering questions, reviewing documents, and helping customers the best we can until the mainframe is repaired.” DMV will continue to provide updates on their website as they become available.

