Man charged after video shows alleged animal abuse

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) - Eric Rose of Raven, Virginia was arrested for animal cruelty on Monday after Virginia State Police say he violently abused his dog. The abuse took place at his ex-girlfriend’s house this past Sunday. Video was shown documenting what the dog went through. Kelly Dailey spoke with us over the phone and Dailey says it all started when the Charlie the dog got a little dirty.

“Charlie got his paws a little dirty it’s no big deal. Just dirty paws but he didn’t say anything about it. He didn’t tell me why he was going outside or anything. I found out that he was going outside and burning my trash I found out later he was washing the dog,” said Dailey.

Dailey says that she went to see where Rose went, adding Rose claimed he’d been bitten by the dog. She says she went back inside her home to get something to treat the bite. Upon returning, she knew something was seriously wrong with Charlie.

“It stunned me so bad. Because when I walked back out there he had the dog kind of in like a choke hold. His neck was turned sideways and the dog had foam coming out of his mouth and his eyes were bulging out of his head and his skin was drooping and everything. I yelled at him then and said get off the dog, get off the dog. You’re killing him,” said Dailey.

Dailey says Rose said “good” in response to her telling him he was killing the dog. Then reportedly continued to hit and choke the dog.

“That’s when I hit him twice trying to get him off of the dog and he actually responded to what I did. He backed off and everything and that was when he told me that I’m on the dog’s side and that he could see how it was and that he was going to burn my house down,” said Dailey.

Dailey says she’s taken legal actions to protect herself after this incident.

“He threatened me again in the house. I guess since then we’ve been on a non-stop search for Charlie and I’ve been doing restraining orders and stuff,” said Dailey.

Dailey says she told Rose he had to leave her home and she says he took Charlie and began walking from her home in Cedar Bluff to Raven.

She says she reported what happened to police. Police went to Rose’s home on Monday but they were unable to locate Charlie.

Dailey says she fears Rose may have killed the dog, though she says his story is that the he let the dog free somewhere in Raven.

Anyone with information about the alleged abuse or the whereabouts of the dog are urged to contact Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.