Herd That hits the court

MU alumni team plays Sunday evening in the TBT
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Basketball Tournament takes over the city of Charleston this Sunday as “Herd That” is continuing to get ready for their first round game. The team consisting of Marshall alumni and other former college basketball stars scrimmaged each other Wednesday night with the full squad to be in attendance for a Thursday afternoon practice.

Herd That plays Founding Fathers Sunday evening at the Charleston Coliseum with a 5 p.m. tip off. Here’s more from the team that hopes to take home a million dollars.

