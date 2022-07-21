EPA visits Beckley, commends school district on drive to get new, low-emission buses

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) traveled to Beckley to discuss the Clean School Bus Program and the Raleigh County school district’s proactivity in regard to said program.

According to Adam Ortiz, EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator, this nationwide initiative is providing $5 billion in funding through Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a $350 billion investment in highway programs. Over the next five years, the Clean School Bus Program will work to replace existing fleets in schools across the

EPA is offering $500 million for school districts to grab through the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates As one of 35 priority school districts in West Virginia, Raleigh County is eligible to receive up to $375,000 this round, enough to purchase one 90-passenger, 40-foot bus. Each bus awarded will also come with an additional $20,000 to install charging infrastructure.

Each district can get up to 25 buses throughout the duration of the program. They will have two years to deploy the new vehicles in their fleet once they receive them.

Since the start of the program, Raleigh County has shown an interest in receiving as much funding as possible.

“The Environmental Protection Agency has been so impressed with the schools in Raleigh County because they’ve stepped up, they’ve reached out, and, you know, they are aggressively competing for this money,” Ortiz said. “So I think that they’re an example to schools throughout the state.”

Ortiz says the new low-emission fleet will save schools money on maintenance and fuel costs. Additionally, he says schools can receive additional funding if they purchase electric buses from manufacturers in their own state. Luckily for West Virginia, GreenPower Motor Company announced in January that it would be leasing a manufacturing facility in South Charleston. The company will take possession of the facility in August, and the first round of buses is scheduled to hit the road in September, according to Mark Nestlen, spokesperson for GreenPower Motor Company.

As for the Clean School Bus Program, districts have until August 19 to apply for funding.

